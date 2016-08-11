NEW YORK Aug 11 Investors poured another $5.2 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds in the week to Aug. 10, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The bond funds have taken in money in five of the last six weeks. U.S.-based stock funds posted $3.8 billion in outflows for the week, adding their fourth straight week of withdrawals, the fund research service's data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)