UPDATE 9-Oil flat, watching for U.S. inventory data, OPEC news
* Coming Up: U.S. API weekly petroleum inventories at 1630 GMT (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
NEW YORK Aug 11 Investors poured another $5.2 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds in the week to Aug. 10, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
The bond funds have taken in money in five of the last six weeks. U.S.-based stock funds posted $3.8 billion in outflows for the week, adding their fourth straight week of withdrawals, the fund research service's data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Coming Up: U.S. API weekly petroleum inventories at 1630 GMT (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
BERLIN, May 16 - The European Commission will launch infringement proceedings against the Italian government on Wednesday over its handling of an emission-cheating investigation into Fiat Chrysler (FCA), German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.