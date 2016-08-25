NEW YORK Aug 25 Investors reversed course in the week ended Aug. 24, pulling $6.4 billion from U.S.-based stock funds a week after delivering the funds their first inflows in five weeks, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds in the United States took in $2.7 billion during the same period, their third straight week of inflows, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Alan Crosby)