BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
NEW YORK Oct 20 Investors pulled $3.4 billion from U.S.-based stock funds while moving an equal amount into taxable-bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
Money market funds in the United States recorded $7.7 billion in outflows during the same period, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing