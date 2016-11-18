(Recasts; Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote,
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Investors turned on a dime
after Donald Trump's surprise victory as U.S. president,
showering the most money on U.S.-based stock exchange-traded
funds ever during the latest week, Lipper data showed on
Thursday.
The cash movements over the seven days through Wednesday
marked a drastic turnaround of the major trends in fund
investing this year, with a move back to stocks, from bonds, and
a powerful reemergence of the inflation trade and sector bets.
U.S.-based ETFs that invest in stocks took in $27 billion,
their largest weekly inflows on Lipper's records, which date to
1996, when ETFs were nascent.
"It's possible this might be a paradigm shift," said Pat
Keon, research analyst for Thomson Reuters Lipper.
"The market has responded after the initial scare Tuesday
night, when the election results were coming out, and all the
futures were tanking. It settled into a nice rally. A lot of
traders had to reposition both their portfolios and strategies."
Markets have interpreted Trump's victory as a boost for
inflation, dubbed by some investors as Trumpflation - and
potentially economic growth - given the President-elect's plans
to boost infrastructure spending and cut taxes.
Investors used ETFs to shift massive amounts of money
quickly, as the Dow Jones Industrials Average hit a new
record high on Tuesday.
Financial sector funds took in $6.7 billion, a new
high-water mark for the funds' sales. Healthcare funds took in
$2.7 billion, the most on record.
Higher Treasury rates boost the cost of lending and can help
bank earnings, while Trump has promised to repeal the Obama
administration's landmark healthcare law, the Affordable Care
Act.
Emerging-market debt funds recorded $1.1 billion in
outflows, also a record. Precious metals commodities funds
outflows of $1.9 billion were the largest in more than three
years, Lipper's data showed. Municipal bond funds posted $3
billion outflows, the largest in three years.
Inflation-sensitive Treasuries posted their worst week in
more than seven years. Munis, gold and emerging markets are all
sensitive to rising rates.
The following is a breakdown of the flows for the week,
including ETFs:
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($blns) ($blns)
All Equity Funds 23.639 0.45 5,312.318 11,951
Domestic Equities 25.473 0.68 3,811.490 8,526
Non-Domestic Equities -1.835 -0.12 1,500.828 3,425
All Taxable Bond Funds -5.905 -0.25 2,308.667 6,022
All Money Market Funds 3.045 0.13 2,372.584 1,030
All Municipal Bond Funds -3.012 -0.77 381.755 1,412
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan,
Bernard Orr)