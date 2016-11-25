BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
NEW YORK Nov 25 Investors pulled another $595 million from U.S.-based bond funds during the latest week, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Friday, during a bond rout following the U.S. presidential election.
Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States attracted $452 million during the seven days through Nov. 23, the data showed, after a record week of inflows for stock ETFs the week before.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)