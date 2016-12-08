NEW YORK Dec 8 U.S.-based taxable bond funds took in $1.1 billion during the most recent weekly period, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday, breaking a five-week streak of outflows.

Investors pulled a net $2 billion from U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds despite the rally in equities since the U.S. election last month, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)