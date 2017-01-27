(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comment, table)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled cash from
stock funds and bought government bonds during the latest week,
favoring a defensive stance over the risk-trading spectacle that
has followed the presidential election, Lipper data for
U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday.
U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds
posted $5.7 billion in outflows during the week through Jan. 25,
while money-market funds took in $19.8 billion and taxable bond
funds added $2.8 billion, the research service's data showed.
"A lot of people were saying 'Buy on the vote and sell on
the inauguration,'" said Tom Roseen, Head of Research Services
for Thomson Reuters Lipper. "What we saw here was a flight to
safety."
President Donald Trump was sworn into office last Friday
after being elected in November. He and his Republican party,
which controls Congress, have touted potential moves to slash
regulations as well as taxes.
Stocks have spiked on the Trump win, driving a rally that
culminated Wednesday in the Dow Jones Industrial Average
breaching 20,000 for the first time.
In retrospect, that may have been the easy part. Now the
tide of flows is turning against U.S. stocks.
Funds focused on domestic stocks posted $8.6 billion in
withdrawals during the week, while international equity funds
drew in $2.8 billion during their best week of sales since last
March, Lipper data showed.
Within bonds, the safety implied by government backing was
in demand, while the IOUs of risky companies were less sought
after.
Treasury funds took in $1.7 billion, their largest inflows
in a year, while high-yield bond funds posted $532 million in
outflows.
For their part, financial and healthcare sector stocks each
bled more than $700 million during the week, a change of fortune
after initially thriving following the election.
Technology sector funds took in $915 million in their best
week of sales since September 2006. The funds rallied by 2.5
percent during a week in which Yahoo Inc a posted
better-than-expected quarterly profit and tech stocks posted
their best one-day performance of the new year.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi last Thursday
said policymakers would keep up stimulus despite strong economic
indicators. European and Japanese stock funds took in a combined
$439 million, while emerging markets which also benefit from the
easy-money policies drew $1 billion.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:
Sector Flow Chg Assets Assets Count
($ blns) (in pct) ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -5.743 -0.10 5,625.448 11,823
Domestic Equities -8.583 -0.22 4,022.802 8,452
Non-Domestic Equities 2.840 0.18 1,602.646 3,371
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.833 0.12 2,305.274 5,935
All Money Market Funds 19.794 0.86 2,323.148 1,026
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.007 0.00 368.142 1,401
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jennifer Ablan, G
Crosse)