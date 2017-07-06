FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock funds post $3.3 bln outflows in latest week -Lipper
July 6, 2017 / 9:24 PM

U.S.-based stock funds post $3.3 bln outflows in latest week -Lipper

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $3.3 billion out of stock funds in the week ended July 5, marking the third straight week of outflows from the funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Taxable bond funds posted $242 million in outflows to mark their second straight week of outflows. Low-risk money market funds attracted $1.6 billion in inflows to mark their second straight week of new demand. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

