By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Feb 18 Investors pulled $5.7 billion
from U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended Feb. 17,
Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking seven straight weeks of
outflows.
The pullback from mutual funds and exchange-traded funds
came amid a three-day rally in the S&P 500 through
Wednesday.
But investors were content to trim risks following a tough
start to the year and a five-day selloff in that index through
Feb. 11.
"We're still seeing significant outflows," said Lipper
research analyst Pat Keon. "Investors still haven't bought back
into equities."
Investors punished funds focused both on U.S. shares and
international companies during the weekly period.
Domestic-stock funds lost $3.6 billion to withdrawals, while
non-domestic funds redeemed $2 billion of their funds' shares,
Lipper data showed.
European-stock funds posted their largest outflows since
October 2014 during the period as investors withdrew $1.2
billion from the investments. Japanese stock funds posted $795
million in outflows, a third consecutive week of outflows for
the funds.
Investors flocked to safe-haven assets. Treasury funds took
in money for the 10th straight week, adding $1.6 billion to
funds focused on U.S. government debt. Precious-metals commodity
funds took in $609 million in new money, their sixth straight
week of inflows. Relatively low-risk money-market funds took in
$1.7 billion during the week, Lipper said.
Investment-grade bond funds posted $1.1 billion in outflows.
The funds have now posted outflows in 12 of the past 13 weeks,
the data showed.
High-yield funds were about flat for the week, taking in $65
million. International and global debt funds posted $356 million
in outflows over the period, their 13th straight week of
outflows, according to Lipper.
Overall, taxable bond funds sold in the United States
attracted $109 million in new cash during the period, marginally
adding to a fourth straight week to those funds' streak of
inflows, data from the research service showed.
While mutual fund investors took $2.3 billion out of
taxable-bond funds, ETFs took about the same amount in,
according to Lipper.
Investors saw some bets worth taking during a week of strong
U.S. economic data, for instance in a report Wednesday showing
U.S. industrial production in January rose by the most in 14
months.
Energy-company funds attracted new money for the second
straight week. Oil prices climbed, too, bolstering views the
long-battered energy sector has finally hit bottom.
Energy-sector funds took in $785 million in new cash during the
week, Lipper said.
The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -5.665 -0.12 4,720.428 12,013
Domestic Equities -3.645 -0.11 3,328.600 8,559
Non-Domestic Equities -2.019 -0.15 1,391.828 3,454
All Taxable Bond Funds 0.109 0.01 2,133.328 6,092
All Money Market Funds 1.683 0.07 2,406.727 1,180
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.669 0.18 368.771 1,507
