By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Feb 25 U.S.-based stock funds posted
$2.8 billion in outflows during the week that ended Feb. 24,
Lipper data showed on Thursday, adding an eighth week to the
funds' streak of outflows.
The withdrawals from stock funds - combined with massive
inflows into taxable bond funds and the largest precious-metals
commodity fund inflows since Lipper started keeping records in
2011 - came as investors continued to show trepidation about
global economic growth.
U.S.-based precious-metals commodity funds took in $2.3
billion during the week, Lipper said.
"We started the year off horribly - I don't think there's
been a worse January in history," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Americas research at Lipper. "That sets the tone for investor
expectations."
Precious-metals commodity inflows show an investor who is
"extremely concerned about central-bank maneuvers," Tjornehoj
said, as gold is seen as a store of value. "And with high-yield
you have people trying to take advantage of a low point in the
market."
Across the board it was a bad week for stock funds.
Outflows were spread across geographic regions.
Domestic-focused stock funds posted $2.5 billion in outflows
during the week, while the funds' non-domestic counterparts
posted $231 million in outflows.
Funds focused on China, Europe, Japan and emerging markets
all posted outflows.
In the United States, of the sector funds Lipper tracks,
only utilities posted inflows. The funds took in $135 million
that week, their seventh straight week of positive flows.
Funds focused on energy, financial, healthcare, real estate
and technology companies all posted outflows.
U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $5.1 billion during
the same period, their fifth consecutive week drawing in net new
money, Lipper said.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasury funds took in $440 million during
the week, their 11th week of inflows, Lipper data showed.
Riskier assets also took in money. Investment-grade
corporate debt funds took in $142 million, offering relief from
net withdrawals of $19 billion over the prior 13 weeks.
High-yield bond funds took in $2.7 billion during the week,
their best result since October. And emerging-market debt funds
attracted $28 million during the week, the first inflows for
those funds since October, Lipper said.
Relatively low-risk money-market funds took in $3.5 billion
in the weekly period, according to the fund research service.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -2.772 -0.06 4,714.187 11,965
Domestic Equities -2.541 -0.08 3,334.834 8,523
Non-Domestic Equities -0.231 -0.02 1,379.353 3,442
All Taxable Bond Funds 5.141 0.24 2,143.783 6,080
All Money Market Funds 3.491 0.14 2,418.404 1,182
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.696 0.19 369.275 1,502
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese and
