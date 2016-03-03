By Trevor Hunnicutt
| NEW YORK, March 3
U.S.-based taxable bond funds
attracted $2.9 billion during the week that ended March 2, led
by the largest inflows into high-yield funds since Lipper's
record-keeping began in 1992.
Stock funds based in the United States posted $2.4 billion
in outflows during the same week, for a ninth straight week of
net withdrawals from such investments, according to the Lipper
data released Thursday.
Money-market funds in the United States attracted $5.7
billion during the week, according to the fund research service.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)