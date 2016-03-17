(Adds details on mutual fund and ETF flows, data table, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, March 17 Investors turned on
U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, pulling $2.1 billion
from the funds just one week after the funds posted their first
inflows of the year, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
"Retail investors have been leery about equity for some
time," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research for
Lipper. "They want to see a sustained rally."
While mutual fund investors pulled nearly $4 billion from
stock funds during the last week, exchange-traded fund investors
added money to those funds for a third straight week. ETF flows
are seen as representing institutional trading behavior more so
than mutual funds.
Overall, the outflows in the week to March 16 hit U.S.-based
international stock funds hardest. Those funds posted $2.9
billion in outflows during the week, Lipper said.
European stock funds posted nearly $1 billion in outflows,
while Japanese stock funds posted $597 million in outflows,
Lipper said, a seventh straight week of outflows for both
categories as easy monetary policy in both regions has failed to
lift U.S. investors' spirits.
Emerging-market stock funds posted $408 million in outflows
after taking in $1.6 billion the week before. Precious metals
commodity funds attracted $173 million during the week, for a
10th straight week of new cash, according to Lipper.
Funds focused on healthcare and biotechnology shares posted
$850 million in outflows during a week that saw the value of
shares of troubled drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc halved in one day alone.
Financial sector funds posted $709 million in outflows, Lipper
said.
Overall, though, on a net basis domestic-focused stock funds
in the United States took in $755 million, Lipper data showed.
U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $4.1 billion during
the same period measured by Lipper, for an eighth straight week
of inflows.
High-yield bond funds added a fifth week to their streak of
inflows, adding $1.7 billion in new cash. Higher-grade bond
funds took in $2 billion. Treasury funds posted $135 million in
outflows, a third straight week of outflows, the data showed.
Emerging-market debt funds took in $190 million, Lipper
said, as the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would hold interest
rates steady.
Relatively low-risk money-market funds posted $36 billion in
outflows during the week, the category's largest outflows since
February 2014, the fund research service said.
Tjornehoj said the outflows were driven by institutional
investors, but it was unclear whether those investors are
deploying the cash to buy riskier assets.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -2.123 -0.04 4,993.918 11,989
Domestic Equities 0.755 0.02 3,529.573 8,541
Non-Domestic Equities -2.878 -0.20 1,464.345 3,448
All Taxable Bond Funds 4.086 0.19 2,168.511 6,029
All Money Market Funds -35.874 -1.48 2,396.098 1,186
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.780 0.22 360.661 1,402
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Leslie Adler)