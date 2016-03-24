NEW YORK, March 24 U.S.-based stock funds took in nearly $2 billion in the week ended March 23, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as investors showed a new willingness to buy riskier assets.

Taxable bond mutual fund and exchange-traded funds in the United States took in $5.9 billion during the week, their ninth straight week of inflows, according to the fund research service.

Investors withdrew $18.7 billion from U.S.-based money-market funds during the same period, one week after those relatively low-risk funds posted nearly $36 billion in outflows, Lipper said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)