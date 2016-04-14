NEW YORK, April 14 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $4.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April 13, marking the biggest outflows since mid-February, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $3.3 billion outflows, while funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks posted $1.5 billion in outflows. Taxable bond funds attracted $2 billion in new cash, marking their second straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)