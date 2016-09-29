(Adds cash withdrawals from equity mutual funds; quotes from analyst; table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Sept 29 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $2 billion into riskier high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended Sept. 28, marking the biggest inflows into the funds since mid-July, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Stock funds attracted $622 million in inflows to mark their first inflows since mid-August, while taxable bond funds overall attracted $4.8 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows, Lipper data show. "While equity funds attracted net new money, that was just an ETF illusion," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Thomson Reuters Lipper. "Equity mutual fund investors were net redeemers of equity funds, withdrawing some $6.3 billion, while equity stock ETFs attracted $7 billion." Roseen said investors seem to be focused on the "gloom and doom" of a multi-year bull market, uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's need to normalize interest rates and Nov. 8 elections. "Mutual fund investors don't want to relive the huge market declines witnessed in 2008-2009 and still perceive fixed income funds as safe-have plays," Roseen said. Not coincidentally, investors took some solace in fixed- income funds, injecting some $4.8 billion, of which the lion's share went into high-yield junk bonds and corporate investment-grade debt funds, Roseen said. U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds attracted $2.3 billion of inflows, continuing the group's streak of inflows starting in early July, Lipper data show. Roseen added that despite the Federal Reserve holding rates last week, loan participation funds witnessed their ninth consecutive week of net inflows - including ETFs - to the tune of $0.5 billion, the largest net inflows since April 15, 2015. U.S.-based inflation-protected bond funds posted $137 million of inflows, their sixth straight week of inflows, Lipper said. U.S.-based money market funds attracted $50 million of inflows over the weekly period, after four straight weeks of cash withdrawals, Lipper said. Overall, Roseen said investors are still chasing yields, particularly in the high-yield junk bond and investment-grade markets, and may not understand what a rising interest rate environment might do to their funds' value. "On the flip side, if the Fed takes a slow focused approach to normalizing interest rate, the bump in yield may offset the decline in price," Roseen said, noting that it is not the case if rates rise rapidly or if larger bumps occur. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including ETFs: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count ($Bil) All Equity Funds 0.622 0.01 5,365.514 12,014 Domestic Equities 3.115 0.08 3,776.266 8,568 Non-Domestic -2.493 -0.16 1,589.248 3,446 Equities All Taxable Bond 4.759 0.21 2,333.379 6,055 Funds All Money Market 0.050 0.00 2,321.657 1,058 Funds All Municipal 0.664 0.17 396.079 1,409 Bond Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan)