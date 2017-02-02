BRIEF-Lvjing Holding unit sells properties for 180.4 mln yuan
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan
NEW YORK Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
Taxable bond funds based in the United States attracted $2.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the data showed.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan
HONG KONG, May 29 Bain Capital said on Monday it has agreed to buy a portfolio of non-performing loans worth $200 million in principal from a Chinese asset management company, the latest move by international investors seeking a piece of the booming market for distressed debt in the world's second-largest economy.