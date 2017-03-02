BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, March 2 Investors poured $7.3 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week that ended March 1, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking their 5th straight week of inflows.
U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $2.8 billion during the week, the data showed.
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.