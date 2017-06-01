AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
NEW YORK, June 1 Investors poured $9.2 billion into U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended May 31, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the largest inflows since February and the first net positive week in the last five.
Taxable bond funds attracted $1.4 billion over the same period, the research service said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
* Crude down about 20 pct since peaking in late Feb (Recasts, updates prices and adds quote)