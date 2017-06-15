NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds during the most recent week, delivering the funds the most cash since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock ETFs listed in the United States attracted $17.7 billion during the week, according to the research service, while their mutual fund counterparts recorded $6.8 billion in withdrawals. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tom Brown)