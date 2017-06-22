UPDATE 1-At least eleven die in Colombia coal mine explosion
BOGOTA, June 24 At least eleven miners at an underground coal mine in Colombia have died and two remain missing after an explosion caused by methane gas, the government said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
The debt funds attracted cash for the 14th straight week even as the average fund in the category showed negative performance for the first time in six weeks, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
FRANKFURT, June 25 German luxury carmaker Audi's management board, including Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, has been sharply criticised by company managers, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an internal dossier.