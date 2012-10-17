By Manuela Badawy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 17 Volatile markets make saving
for retirement more daunting for investors who either through
habit or fear of the unknown are not adapting to a changing
investment landscape, a top executive of Natixis, a large asset
management firm, said on Wednesday.
Four out of five U.S. investors worry that they will not be
able to meet their retirement-income goals, said John Hailer,
CEO of the Americas and Asia of Natixis Global Asset Management,
in Boston.
"The sad part is that most individual investors sat out the
market rally this year," Hailer told reporters at a briefing.
"It is not how you are allocating your investments anymore,"
he added. "It is how are you allocating your risk and how are
you going to manage it, going forward."
Investors need to learn new strategies for asset allocation
and diversification to cope with their fears, Natixis money
managers said.
On the horizon for 2013 is the potential for some good news
for the global economy, said one leading fixed-income portfolio
manager, who also spoke at the briefing.
David Rolley, portfolio manager of Loomis Sayles & Co., in
Boston, told reporters he believes market uncertainty should
decrease by March of next year, and once that happens, there is
an "excellent" chance of re-acceleration in capital spending in
the United States.
Corporations have huge cash balances on their books, but
they are reluctant to spend because of the uncertainty over the
U.S. presidential election and the looming fiscal cliff - the
year-end expiration of tax breaks created under President George
W. Bush and austere spending cuts - that will go into effect if
Congress fails to take action to shrink the deficits.
The energy sector, the housing market, automobiles and
durable goods are industries that are likely to offer returns,
as well as those companies that pay dividends on their stocks,
Rolley said. Fixed-income investments will be pressured until
next year, he added.
"We are not taking a lot of duration risk in the long end
because we think there is a bear market three to six months
away. We are not taking much risk in the front end because there
is no income, so we are holding a lot of mid-curve securities -
three- to 10-year paper," Rolley said.
Rolley said he preferred corporate credit to government
debt, and he noted there was a case for emerging market local
currency paper.
However, given the progress that the U.S. market has made
during the Federal Reserve's third quantitative easing program,
money managers expect abated returns ahead.
China has been the largest buyer of commodities, but as the
Chinese government engineers a soft landing, Jerry Chafkin,
chief executive of AlphaSimplex Group, of Cambridge,
Massachusetts, said there will be no acceleration in commodity
prices as seen in the past.
"Investors can expect much more modest asset appreciation
going forward," Chafkin said. "The returns that investors are
going to get are less than expectations, and perhaps less than
they need for their retirement."