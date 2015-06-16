LONDON, June 16 The Fed's shift towards its first rate rise in almost a decade and Greece's lurch towards possible default prompted investors to sell stocks, cut risk and raise cash holdings this month, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.

International investors cut their global equity holdings to the lowest in eight months in June, as a reduction in European and emerging markets more than offset a pick-up in U.S. exposure, and raised cash holdings to a six-month high.

A record number of investors, a net 25 percent of respondents, took out protection against stock market falls over the next three months, according to the monthly Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey.

The poll, covering 207 fund managers who run $562 billion of funds, was conducted June 5-11.

"Investors do not appear to be positioned for the Greek 'worst case'," BAML said in the report. "We believe a peaceful Greek outcome is a necessary condition for a rally."

Investors cut their global stocks holdings to a net 38 percent overweight, the lowest in eight months, from 47 percent in May.

This was driven by a shift to 46 percent overweight on the euro zone from 49 percent in May, and to 18 percent underweight emerging markets from 6 percent.

They increased U.S. exposure to 10 percent underweight from 19 percent, which was the lowest since January 2008.

Investors raised their cash holdings to 4.9 percent, a six-month high on a global level but a six-year high among European investors.

More than half of those polled, some 54 percent, now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates in September, 80 percent expect higher short-term market rates and just 4 percent see lower bond yields over the next year.

Among other reasons for caution, inflation expectations rose to a four-year high, a record among European fund managers, liquidity indicators fell to the lowest in 13 months and company balance sheets were the most leveraged since June 2010.

The number of respondents predicting higher global growth fell for the third month in a row, and the proportion of those anticipating a decline in corporate profits in the year ahead was the largest since October 2013.

"We think the U.S. and emerging markets have the best potential upside if concerns prove unfounded," BAML said.

More than two thirds of those polled said Chinese stocks were in "bubble" territory.

Global bond allocations improved slightly in June to a net 59 percent underweight from 60 percent in May, the lowest in nine months.

Fund managers raised their commodities holdings to a net 11 percent, the highest in 10 months. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)