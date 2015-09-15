By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Sept 15 Investors have cut their
emerging market stock allocations to an all-time low and raised
cash balances to levels seen during the 2008 crisis as risk
appetite has evaporated, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML)
survey showed on Tuesday.
Investor confidence in the global economic outlook has
fallen significantly, according to the bank's fund manager
survey for September, with underweights to emerging market
equities at a record net 34 percent.
Some 75 percent of respondents identified a recession in
China or an emerging markets debt crisis as the biggest tail
risks.
Given this gloomy outlook it is perhaps not surprising that
only 25 percent of survey respondents now expect the U.S.
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this week, down from 48
percent in August. About 55 percent of respondents expect the
first U.S. rate rise for nearly a decade in the fourth quarter.
Investors have pulled some $58 billion from emerging market
equity funds in the year to date taking fright at mounting
political turmoil, Chinese stock market volatility and worsening
economic data.,
In its September report, BAML noted an "unambiguous flight
to quality", with a big increase in respondents' weightings to
cash and bonds.
Cash levels are now at 5.5 percent, equivalent to the highs
set following the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman
Brothers in 2008, whilst bond allocations are at their highest
since May 2013.
"Investors were already positioned for lower growth in China
and emerging markets, but their risk-off stance has
intensified," said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist
at BAML Global Research.
Equity allocations were cut to a three-year low, commodity
shorts were extended, and hedge fund gross asset exposure sank
to its lowest level since June 2012.
An overall total of 214 respondents with $593 billion of
assets under management participated in the survey, which was
carried out between Sept. 4-10.
