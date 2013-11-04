LONDON Nov 4 Five years after the global
financial crisis was sparked by a burst U.S. housing market
bubble, real estate is booming again and even considered a
safe-haven investment.
With many equity markets at record highs, government bonds
offering scant returns and emerging markets looking fragile,
investors are flocking to residential and commercial property.
Property offers relatively high returns, making it an
attractive alternative to stocks and bonds.
Institutions managing commercial real estate portfolios in
Britain and around Europe expect yields of between 6 and 10
percent, compared with a 10-year British gilt yield of 2.65
percent or just 1.7 percent for the equivalent German bond.
It offers an avenue for investors to diversify their
portfolios and a hedge against potential inflation.
For some, particularly in emerging markets, property rights
and the rule of law in developed economies also make bricks and
mortar a secure place to park their money, even if pockets like
the high-end London market look overheated.
"Since the end of May, we've seen a big increase in the
volume of U.S. capital looking at Europe, and Asian sovereign
wealth funds are interested too," said Simon Martin, partner at
Tristan Capital, a private equity firm focusing on commercial
real estate.
These are big investors looking to sink 50-150 million euros
($67.44 million-$202.31 million) into projects, Martin said. And
his business is now "enquiry-driven", rather than a matter of
flying round the world seeking out interest.
Martin says Tristan's fund is selective, and hopes to double
investors' money over four years or so.
SAFER THAN UNCLE SAM?
But it's not a one-way bet. Banks are lending less as they
continue to shrink their balance sheets, while borrowers will
have to refinance around 150 billion euros of commercial real
estate loans across Europe in the next few years. Falling real
wages continue to be a drag on economic growth.
Fears of a bubble are rising as house prices soar in some
regions, even in non-traditional hot spots like Germany. That
has prompted action by regulators in several countries to cool
overheating markets.
Some figures are eye-watering. Asking prices from
home-sellers in London rose 10 percent in a single month in
October, prices in China are rising at their fastest rate in
three years, and the German central bank has warned that
apartments in big cities may be over-valued by as much as 20
percent.
Meanwhile, the first bond backed by home-rental cash flows,
a $300 million asset-backed security from private equity giant
Blackstone, has been given a triple-A credit rating.
That means a bond backed by the rents from foreclosed
properties in the United States that a private equity group
bought up after the market crash is deemed as safe or safer an
investment than bonds issued by the United States itself.
"We're certainly not complacent," said Chris Taylor, chief
investment officer at Hermes Real Estate, a 5.9 billion pound UK
property fund under the 25 billion pound umbrella of Hermes Fund
Managers.
Taylor noted that while the hunt for yield will boost
demand, property's long-run fundamentals are driven by how the
real economy affects occupiers.
FUND FLOWS
Despite these red flags, money is flowing into global
property funds.
Figures from Lipper show assets under management in property
funds around the world increased by $29.8 billion in the first
nine months of this year to $452.6 billion, a rise of 7 percent.
Japan ($6.53 billion) has seen the biggest increase,
followed by Europe ($5.15 billion), the United States ($4.87
billion) and Britain ($3.41 billion), according to Lipper.
The Lipper data shows that Japanese property funds have
performed best so far this year, posting a cumulative gain of 22
percent in the nine months to the end of September.
These flows might not sound massive when set against the
value of all assets under management, which last year stood at
$62.4 trillion.
A Reuters poll of 53 fund managers showed property accounted
for only 1.6 percent of their global balanced portfolio in
October, and that allocation has remained within a tight range
of between 1.3 percent and 2 percent for the last four years.
But the size of the global stocks and bonds universe means
it takes only a fractional shift in flows to unleash potentially
significant changes in prices for smaller asset classes like
property.
And there's plenty scope for that to happen.
"There's widespread under-allocation to real estate," said
Bill Hughes, managing director of Legal & General Property, an
11.5 billion pound property fund management platform under the
Legal & General umbrella.
Hughes said certain areas of the British property market,
notably prime residential property in London, into which most
overseas capital is being poured, looked overheated.
But his business is attracting growing interest from
investors in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, a trend he
believes is believes will continue for the "foreseeable
future".
As overseas money comes to Britain, so UK-based investors
are looking abroad.
"Investors are attracted by the relatively high yield that
bricks and mortar provide. There's a craving for yield,
particularly from long-term pension schemes," said Taylor at
Hermes Real Estate.
British Telecom's pension fund, one of the biggest in
the country, has its money in Hermes funds.
Taylor's real estate fund is 87 percent invested in the UK.
But his longer-term strategy is to be 30 percent overseas,
particularly in developed markets like the United States,
Northern Europe, Australia and selected markets in Asia.
($1 = 0.7414 euros)
