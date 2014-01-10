LONDON Jan 10 As the era of money printing
draws to a close, the prospect of a cycle of rising interest
rates over the next couple of years appears daunting for
investors and households so used to cheap credit.
But the anxiety may be overdone.
A tightening of monetary policy in rich economies - where
some expect rate rises as soon as the end of this year - may
only see rates climbing by around half as much as in previous
episodes.
While consensus forecasts still put rate increases in the
more buoyant economies of Britain and the United States far into
next year, the end of fresh stimulus puts the prospect firmly on
the horizon for many investors and businesses.
"That's the enormous elephant in the room," said Bill
O'Neill, chief UK strategist at UBS Wealth Management.
"As we get down to the back end of 2014, we're more
susceptible to shocks."
But O'Neill said the inevitable angst about rate rises
should be tempered by a durable economic recovery extending far
into 2018 and the likelihood of a much lower peak for interest
rates as a result of persistently low inflation.
While there is almost a one in three chance of the Bank of
England raising rates or strongly signalling a rise this year,
he said the full cycle of hikes may only be 100-125 basis points
- around half of the average since 1975.
Partly allowing the smaller scale of rate hikes is the
effective tightening which is likely to accompany any wind-down
of the BoE's existing quantitative easing purchases.
About 80 billion pounds of gilts on the BoE's balance sheet
will mature in the next four years. The bank's current policy is
to reinvest the proceeds, but it may decide to let them mature.
That would help shrink its balance sheet, effectively taking
liquidity out of the system.
"The complicating factor is money sloshing around the
system. The BoE balance sheet is shrinking in 2015 and 2016.
There will be tightening going on because of maturities,"
O'Neill said.
Even though Britain may be at the forefront of the rate
cycle, a similar story is likely to play out in the world's
biggest economy. O'Neill also expects the size of rate increases
in the United States to be smaller than the 290 basis points of
tightening typically seen in every cycle since 1994.
His view is not an outlier. Markets are pricing in an
end-2016 Fed funds rates <0#FF:> of less than 2 percent.
The implied structure of 5-year U.S. yields in the 5-year
forward market is pointing to an average future yield of 4.3
percent, compared with the spot 10-year Treasury yield of 2.9
percent.
Bill Gross, co-chief investment officer of PIMCO, has said
that the Fed Funds rate may not increase at all in this decade.
And it is this relatively benign view of the rate horizon
that partly explains why Wall Street stocks zoomed up more than
30 percent last year to records even as the Federal Reserve
flagged the ending of its extraordinary monetary stimulus.
In early 1994, when a build-up of inflationary pressures
prompted a surprise Fed rate hike, the consequent 150 basis
point jump in Treasury yields in about a month sent the S&P 500
index down 10 percent. Last year, 10-year Treasury yields
jumped 130 basis points and Wall Street barely blinked.
RISING RETURN ON CAPITAL
So a tightening cycle may be just around the corner - but
the impact on financial markets may not be so severe.
Higher nominal interest rates will push real interest rates
- nominal rates minus inflation - higher, notably in Britain,
which has negative real rates. Higher real interest rates
attract investment, especially from corporates who have
trillions of dollars of cash sitting on their balance sheet.
"Return on capital in the West is starting to rise," Michael
Howell, managing director of CrossBorder Capital.
"The corporate sector in a lot of economies is rebounding
very fast. They are sitting on a huge amount of cash that's
going to be spent."
An obvious flashpoint will be emerging economies who are
dependent on external funding, and smaller rate hikes by the
major central banks would be a welcome help.
There is still strong investor appetite for high-yielding
emerging debt, with Indonesia - one of the Fragile Five
economies that are most vulnerable to tighter U.S. monetary
policy - selling both rupiah and dollar bonds without a problem
earlier this week.
"When the Fed does end its bond purchases, we believe the
interest-rate differential will likely be in favour of emerging
markets with high growth and inflation dynamics that should
dictate higher interest rates than those in the United States,"
wrote Michael Hasenstab, portfolio manager of Franklin
Templeton.
"We believe the relative value potential of these countries'
assets is still intact as they have not been printing money;
therefore the pace of Fed tapering is unlikely to have a
fundamental impact on countries that continue to exhibit strong
fundamentals."