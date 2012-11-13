LONDON Nov 13 Financial advisers who for
decades have prospered from selling investments to Britain's
middle classes are braced for a looming ban on commission-based
sales set to shake up the industry and drive some out of
business.
Industry experts said Britain's Retail Distribution Review
(RDR) which comes into force on January 1 would result in fewer,
larger mutual funds and more Do-it-Yourself investment
portfolios as consumers cut out middlemen and buy direct.
The package of reforms is heralded as the most far reaching
shake-up of Britain's investment industry for decades.
Its main thrust is to do away with selling products such as
mutual fund investments for commissions, and replace it with a
system of fees, emulating the model employed by other
'professions' such as the law.
Regulators argue this, and higher barriers to entry to the
profession such as more rigorous qualifications, will help
ensure investors are offered what matches their needs rather
than what pays the salesman the best commission.
"We've had complete misalignment of incentives between
advisers who should be working in the interests of the customers
but are paid by a product provider," said David Geale, head of
the investments policy department at Britain's Financial
Services Authority (FSA).
"We'd reached a place where consumers had lost confidence
and trust in the financial services market."
According to the FSA, fund management firms typically paid
out between 1 and 8 percent of a client's money to the adviser
who made the sale, or up to 800 pounds from a 10,000 pounds
investment.
As the date for implementation looms, some are warning
private investors will baulk at paying an upfront fee.
The risk is consumers will shun financial advice altogether,
potentially putting their savings into something inappropriate
that they would have been advised against by a professional.
Research published this month by consultancy Deloitte warned
5.5 million people could become "financial advice orphans",
unable or unwilling to pay for advice. Up to a third of
customers, particularly the less wealthy, could start designing
their own investment portfolios.
This, says the FSA's Geale, is not necessarily a bad thing.
"If some customers look and say 'now I know the cost of this
advice and the effect it will have on me, I don't want to take
advice I'd rather do it myself', that may not be the wrong
answer," he said.
"If the information available to people enables them to make
that decision themselves, I'm not seeing that as a bad thing."
Meanwhile, many retail investors are already finding there
are fewer options to choose from when seeking financial advice.
The extra regulatory burden and the need to pass examinations
for the new regime has pushed many small independent financial
advisers to shut up shop or sell out to larger rivals.
CONSOLIDATION
A survey of financial advisers published by Allianz Global
Investors last month found 60 percent of them said it will not
be profitable to deal with clients who have less than 50,000
pounds in liquid assets when RDR is introduced.
Britain's retail banks, including Barclays and
Lloyds, have wound down their provision of financial
advice to mass market clients.
Consolidation as unprofitable financial advisers are bought
by larger rivals and retail banks turn their backs on the mass
market is leading to warnings consumers could end up paying more
for financial services.
Britain's population is ageing and baby boomers are reaching
retirement age, the point in their lives at which they are most
likely to need advice on how to manage their pension pots and
other investments, critics argue.
"There are more people going to want to seek advice but
actually there's going to be less supply. If supply is low, and
demand is high, you can actually charge more for it," said Ed
Dymott, head of business development at Fidelity Worldwide
Investment.
Product providers, the fund management firms, could
consolidate too, some analysts say, as relying on healthy
inflows of retail money by paying hefty commissions to salesmen
will no longer work.
This means some fund managers may struggle to bring new
business through the door and many will be absorbed into more
successful rivals.
Ian Gorham, chief executive of FTSE 100-listed Hargreaves
Lansdown expects to see fewer, larger, more specialised fund
managers. As a fund management 'supermarket', Hargreaves
Lansdown will benefit from consumers taking a DIY approach to
their money, he said.
Larger funds could offer better deals to consumers, Gorham
believes, pointing to the United States where the average mutual
fund has around $1,500 billion in assets compared with around
260 million pounds in the UK.
"There will be some consolidation in the fund management
world and you are starting to see some of that already because
scale counts," he said.
The danger remains of leaving too much pricing power in the
hands of a small number of product providers, some warn, though
any effect on pricing is seen as a long term, rather than
imminent possibility.
"We all know why RDR's coming about, to end mis-selling ...
It could start to create oligopoly type dynamics further down
the line," said Ben Phillips, a partner at management consultant
Casey Quirk.
But the FSA remained unmoved.
"That's one view. You could equally say that if the cost of
the advice is clearer, then actually you can have more effective
competition in that marketplace and the cost may go down," said
Geale at the FSA.