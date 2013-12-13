LONDON Dec 13 What if 3 percent is the new 8
percent?
Institutional investors such as pension funds have typically
built in return assumptions of 8 percent a year - a rate some of
them have not achieved for more than a decade.
Faced with slower economic growth across the world, some are
cutting these long-term assumptions for the first time in a
quarter of a century, with potentially far-reaching implications
for pensioners, savers and asset managers.
Since the world entered what PIMCO dubbed the New Normal or
slower economic growth in 2009, investors have had a relatively
easy time making money thanks to cheap cash from central banks
fuelling virtually all asset prices. This year alone benchmark
world stocks have gained 15 percent.
But even with that, large investors, especially pension
funds, have failed to achieve the 8 percent target, partly due
to high fixed income holdings which returned very little.
According to the OECD, the weighted average real net
investment return of pension funds which manage combined assets
of over $32 trillion was 4.4 percent in 2012, and just 0.2
percent in the year before.
U.S. public pension funds, which have been increasing the
share of equities in their portfolio, made an average quarterly
return of 3.45 percent in the first nine months of 2013, based
on data from Wilshire Associates. Wilshire's data shows the
median return was 5.2 percent over the last five years.
Their score is rather disappointing, even in the
investor-friendly environment of the past few years. Looking
ahead to 2014, the 8 percent return target looks even less
achievable, especially as the Federal Reserve starts to scale
back bond buying.
"We're starting to pivot away from sugar highs from all the
central bank policies to more underlying economic growth which
will determine investor returns. Investors need to recalibrate
as a result their asset allocation," said Alexander Friedman,
global chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management.
Friedman forecasts equities will return about 7-8 percent
annually over the next three to five years.
"Now that's a pretty decent return but it's not the 15
percent annual return we saw over the last five years," he
added. "Over the last five years, returns in equities were not
driven by underlying economic growth, they were driven by
unconventional monetary policy which is now on a path to
normalisation."
UBS recommends a strategic portfolio to include corporate
bonds, high yield and emerging debt as well as equities to
maximise returns over the next five to seven years.
Pension funds, especially public ones in the United States,
typically use the 8 percent target - used to calculate
contributions they need to cover future payouts - because it is
the median annualised investment return for the past 25 years.
But already underfunded and facing increasing liabilities
from ageing populations, pension funds will have even bigger
deficits if they cut the return estimate. This means retirees
will get lower payouts, or plan sponsors must pay more now.
Some pension funds are indeed facing up to the reality and
cutting their return estimate. Calpers, the largest U.S. public
pension plan, cut its assumed rate of return to 7.5 percent from
7.75 percent last year.
According to data from Washington-based think tank Pew
Center, the U.S. state pensions achieved just 4 percent on
average between 2000 and 2009.
PARADOX OF WEALTH
Ben Inker, co-head of asset allocation at U.S. manager GMO,
says real equity return assumptions may have to come down to 3.5
percent, as opposed to the 43-year average of 5.7 percent on the
S&P 500 index.
"The U.S. stock market is trading at levels that do not seem
capable of supporting the type of returns investors have gotten
used to receiving from equities," Inker said.
A more worrying long-term picture is painted by American
financial theorist William Bernstein, who says increasing levels
of wealth associated with economic growth drive down the return
on capital across the global economy.
Bernstein's view, known as the "Paradox of Wealth", is this:
in early agrarian societies the cost of capital was high as the
rich farmer could lend his grain at a very high rate of
interest. For example, a bushel of wheat was paid twice over at
harvest time, for a 100 percent return in less than a year.
As a society becomes more productive, wealth slowly spreads
among those with grain, domesticated animals and money to spare,
and capital becomes more plentiful.
"As societies get richer, the supply and demand equation
shifts in favour of capital's consumers," he writes in a paper.
Based on energy consumption and cost of capital, Bernstein
estimates a theoretical real investment return of 125 percent in
prehistoric periods.
In ancient Mesopotamia and Greece's more advanced societies,
interest rates fell to low double-digit levels; by the height of
the Roman Republic and Empire, prime interest rates hit as low
as 4 percent. Today, it is just 2 percent, he says.
"Both theory and long-run empirical data support the notion
that economic growth lowers security returns; such is the price
of living in an increasingly prosperous, safe, healthy, and
intellectually gratifying world," Bernstein writes.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)