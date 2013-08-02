LONDON Aug 2 The winning investment strategy of
2013 has been simple but extreme: return home to the safety of
the biggest, most-traded markets, or venture to the riskiest
frontiers from Ivory Coast to Pakistan.
Those in the middle of the risk curve - the biggest emerging
markets that now account for almost half of the top 20 world
economies - have been the big losers.
The contrasting fortunes may herald the start of a broader
repricing of big emerging economies where a flood of cheap money
from developed economies has distorted prices the most.
Risk - which dominated global financial markets in the past
few years - has played a smaller role in defining the
performance this year. Developed and frontier stocks, which sit
on the extreme ends of the risk spectrum, outperformed emerging
equities.
But two different forms of liquidity may have been the key.
Emerging markets have received an estimated $4.2 trillion of
global liquidity pumped by the likes of the U.S. Federal Reserve
and Bank of Japan since 2009, which has distorted the premium
investors pay to hold emerging market assets.
As many investors rushed to the emerging world, yields
became compressed to such an extent that investors were treating
some of these assets almost as a developed market proxy.
However, another form of liquidity - the market perception
of how easily and quickly you can trade an asset - has remained
inferior to those in the advanced markets, causing explosive
moves when investors head for an exit.
Investors in frontier markets are specialised managers who
accept the illiquid nature, invest for the long haul and don't
make quick allocation changes because of global events. This
makes frontier assets less correlated.
"Big emerging markets were reacting to the global flow of
liquidity. That flow is independent of fundamentals. That's
where the mispricing came from," said Salman Ahmed, global
strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.
"But if you look at frontier markets, you have to do your
own, siloed, specific balance sheet analysis ... This liquidity
premium story has a longevity. You will have structural
repricing of liquidity premium."
Flow data tells a similar tale. According to Lipper, global
emerging mutual and exchange-traded funds attracted a net $10
billion in the six months to June, less than 3 percent of total
assets under management, having seen outflows of about $8
billion in June alone.
Frontier equity funds pulled in a net $1.4 billion, more
than a third of total assets.
In the United States - home to nearly half of global
pension, insurance and mutual funds assets - funds that invest
in international developed stocks saw a net $69 billion in
inflows in the half-year period.
"Pretty much all the Western and Japanese central banks have
created vast amounts of liquidity that spilled into emerging
markets. They were united not by their own particular stories
but by the fact they have all been subject to the same degree of
overwhelming liquidity flows," said Michael Power, global
strategist at Investec Asset Management.
"What's happening now, as the tide turns, is that specifics
of each market are becoming much more apparent and relative
weaknesses and strengths of each market are clearer for us to
see."
MORAL HAZARD TRADE
Ahmed says frontier markets also involve what he calls
"moral hazard" trade, which involves foreign financing of
countries for political and strategic reasons, such as Ivory
Coast and Pakistan. This type of capital, like foreign direct
investment, tends to be more stable and long-term than portfolio
flows.
Ivory Coast is turning to China for more loans after it
secured two loans totalling $615 million from China's Exim Bank
to fund a motorway and hydroelectric power plant.
President Alassane Ouattara is seeking $20 billion over the
next five years from traditional donors and public-private
partnerships to upgrade critical infrastructure left neglected
during Ivory Coast's decade-long political crisis.
Ahmed said Ivory Coast's strategic importance meant its debt
should have lower yields than neighbouring Ghana.
On JP Morgan's bond index, Ivory Coast is trading 473 basis
points over Treasuries, compared with Ghana's 448 bps.
"Ivory Coast has better dynamics. The market thinks it's
riskier but if you do fundamental analysis it is less riskier
than Ghana because of support from China," Ahmed said.
Pakistan receives $1.5-2 billion of security and economic
aid from the United States each year while the International
Monetary Fund is offering it a $5.3 billion of loan and Britain
has promised 446 million pounds ($680.57 million) in aid in
2014.
"There's international support for the country to stay
afloat because of political issues. They are too strategically
important to fail," said Ahmed. "You have to switch hats in
doing frontier analysis because it moves from a pure economic
analysis to a political analysis."
(Additional reporting by Joel Dimmock; Editing by Susan Fenton)