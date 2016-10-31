LONDON Oct 31 The Investment Association
stepped up a campaign on Monday to persuade Britain's top
companies to address concerns on boardroom pay by publishing a
new set of principles it hopes will shape the way businesses
remunerate bosses.
In an open letter addressed to constituents of the FTSE 350
index, the trade body called on companies to disclose pay ratios
between the CEO and the median employee salary and to provide
investors with greater context to understand the scale of pay
and bonuses.
The IA, members of which manage more than 5.7 trillion
pounds ($6.9 trillion) of assets, hopes its new principles will
pave the way for simpler, more flexible remuneration structures
and "clear justification" around CEO pay.
The renewed push follows recommendations from the
industry-led independent Executive Remuneration Working Group
and a pledge by Prime Minister Theresa May to crack down on
excessive executive pay as part of a plan to tackle growing
social inequality in Britain.
"Issues surrounding executive pay are a growing concern for
investors, politicians and society as a whole," Andrew Ninian,
the IA's director of corporate governance and engagement, said
in a statement.
"It is vital that companies have the opportunity to choose
the right structure for their business and this must be done in
close partnership with their shareholders."
The IA has also called for improved shareholder consultation
on remuneration issues and demanded that businesses focus on
demonstrating to investors how their pay plans fit with company
strategy.
To aid compliance, the IA said that its corporate governance
research unit, IVIS, will monitor companies against the new
principles and highlight areas of concern to investors ahead of
voting at company meetings.
($1 = 0.8214 pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by David Goodman)