* Buy/sell ratio hits highest level since 2011

* Last peak in ratio was followed by 35 pct stock rally

By Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash

PARIS/LONDON, Oct 24 European company directors have been scooping up shares in their own firms in recent weeks at the fastest rate since 2011 - a signal that it may be time to shrug off fears over global growth and buy beaten-down stocks.

Unfazed by the stock market turmoil of the past month that has taken share prices to 13-month lows, company directors have been buying into the slump, according to data from two research firms, in a show of confidence in their own companies.

Figures from 2iQ, a Frankfurt-based research firm that monitors directors' dealings in Europe, corporate insiders have bought around 1.7 times more shares than they have sold so far in October with 656 purchase transactions together worth 84.6 million euros ($107.9 million).

Over the same period, there were only 166 insider sales, worth 49.5 million euros. This propelled the buy/sell ratio to 1.71, its highest since October 2011 and a sharp contrast with the average of 0.7 in the past 12 months. Directors are usually net sellers of their firms' shares as they cash in stock options.

"Insiders see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity and not as the end of the bull run," said Robert Hable, managing partner at 2iQ Research, adding that 2iQ's Directors Confidence Index had surged to 96, "which is deep in bullish territory".

RATIO PEAK SENT BUY SIGNAL

In September 2011, as European stocks plummeted on fears the euro zone was about to collapse due to the sovereign debt crisis and global investors slashed their exposure to Europe, the buy/sell ratio of European insiders shot up to 9.6.

The peak in the ratio - closely watched by sell-side equity strategists - sent a strong "buy" signal at the time, and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rallied nearly 35 percent in the following six months.

Data compiled by London-based firm Directors Deals also showed a strong buying trend, with the value of share purchases by directors so far in October surpassing sales - the mirror image of the picture in each of the previous three months.

The European travel and leisure sector saw the best buy-to-sell ratio, 15-to-1 in terms of the number of deals in October, followed by 12.8-to-1 for real estate companies, 6.5-to-1 for the electrical equipment sector and 6-to-1 for food producers, according to Directors Deals figures.

"It does signal that directors felt the extent of the recent sell-off was unjustified," John B Smith, senior fund Manager at Brown Shipley, said.

"The stock market tends to look six to 12 months ahead, while directors generally look three to six months ahead. And if they are comfortable with the prospects of their companies, they take advantage of weaker stock prices."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell more than 13 percent in four weeks from mid-September, knocked lower by a surprise deterioration in global economic data. The index has slightly recovered in the past few days, but is still down about 8 percent from its mid-September peak.

The correction has dragged valuation ratios down to levels not seen since September 2013 - European stocks trade at 13.2 times earnings expected in the next 12 months, down from 14.2 times in mid-September, and below an average of 13.8 since 2000, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

European companies are also trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.8, below the average of 2.03 seen since 2000.

But Peter Dixon, equity strategist at Commerzbank, cautioned against relying too much on the raw data.

"You might take directors buying as a demonstration of confidence in the underlying strength of their respective companies," he said.

"It might look an irrational investment, but there are not many options for investors. They probably had nowhere else to go." (editing by John Stonestreet)