* Buy/sell ratio hits highest level since 2011
* Last peak in ratio was followed by 35 pct stock rally
By Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash
PARIS/LONDON, Oct 24 European company directors
have been scooping up shares in their own firms in recent weeks
at the fastest rate since 2011 - a signal that it may be time to
shrug off fears over global growth and buy beaten-down stocks.
Unfazed by the stock market turmoil of the past month that
has taken share prices to 13-month lows, company directors have
been buying into the slump, according to data from two research
firms, in a show of confidence in their own companies.
Figures from 2iQ, a Frankfurt-based research firm that
monitors directors' dealings in Europe, corporate insiders have
bought around 1.7 times more shares than they have sold so far
in October with 656 purchase transactions together worth 84.6
million euros ($107.9 million).
Over the same period, there were only 166 insider sales,
worth 49.5 million euros. This propelled the buy/sell ratio to
1.71, its highest since October 2011 and a sharp contrast with
the average of 0.7 in the past 12 months. Directors are usually
net sellers of their firms' shares as they cash in stock
options.
"Insiders see the recent pullback as a buying opportunity
and not as the end of the bull run," said Robert Hable, managing
partner at 2iQ Research, adding that 2iQ's Directors Confidence
Index had surged to 96, "which is deep in bullish territory".
RATIO PEAK SENT BUY SIGNAL
In September 2011, as European stocks plummeted on fears the
euro zone was about to collapse due to the sovereign debt crisis
and global investors slashed their exposure to Europe, the
buy/sell ratio of European insiders shot up to 9.6.
The peak in the ratio - closely watched by sell-side equity
strategists - sent a strong "buy" signal at the time, and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rallied
nearly 35 percent in the following six months.
Data compiled by London-based firm Directors Deals also
showed a strong buying trend, with the value of share purchases
by directors so far in October surpassing sales - the mirror
image of the picture in each of the previous three months.
The European travel and leisure sector saw the best
buy-to-sell ratio, 15-to-1 in terms of the number of deals in
October, followed by 12.8-to-1 for real estate companies,
6.5-to-1 for the electrical equipment sector and 6-to-1 for food
producers, according to Directors Deals figures.
"It does signal that directors felt the extent of the recent
sell-off was unjustified," John B Smith, senior fund Manager at
Brown Shipley, said.
"The stock market tends to look six to 12 months ahead,
while directors generally look three to six months ahead. And if
they are comfortable with the prospects of their companies, they
take advantage of weaker stock prices."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell more than 13 percent in four weeks from mid-September,
knocked lower by a surprise deterioration in global economic
data. The index has slightly recovered in the past few days, but
is still down about 8 percent from its mid-September peak.
The correction has dragged valuation ratios down to levels
not seen since September 2013 - European stocks trade at 13.2
times earnings expected in the next 12 months, down from 14.2
times in mid-September, and below an average of 13.8 since 2000,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
European companies are also trading at a price-to-book ratio
of 1.8, below the average of 2.03 seen since 2000.
But Peter Dixon, equity strategist at Commerzbank, cautioned
against relying too much on the raw data.
"You might take directors buying as a demonstration of
confidence in the underlying strength of their respective
companies," he said.
"It might look an irrational investment, but there are not
many options for investors. They probably had nowhere else to
go."
(editing by John Stonestreet)