* Tesco, Sainsbury Morrisons not seen as cheap despite slump
* Price war, change in consumer habits make forecasting hard
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 3 Investors are finding it
increasingly hard to put a price on shares of Britain's
supermarkets, as a fierce price war and an accounting scandal at
Tesco undermine any attempt at forecasting profits.
Shares of Tesco, Sainsbury and Morrisons
have fallen 40 to 50 percent over the past year, but stock
pickers don't find the three UK grocers unequivocally cheap.
Any analysis is blurred by uncertainty over how far profits
may fall and dividends be cut as the sector undergoes a deep
structural change. Competition from hard-discount rivals Aldi
and Lidl and online retailers such as
Ocado is growing, changing the landscape around them.
Britain's grocery market grew at its slowest in more than 20
years over the 12 weeks to Sept. 14, as price inflation fell to
zero, reflecting price cuts, according to data from market
researcher Kantar Worldpanel. Sales at market leader Tesco fell
4.5 percent, cutting its market share to 28.8 percent from 30.2
percent in the same period last year.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who famously said he
buys when other investors are fearful, weighed in on Tesco on
Thursday: he called his investment in the supermarket "a huge
mistake".
The sector's fall from grace has been accompanied by
collapsing share prices, management changes and, recently,
accounting irregularities that poked a hole in Tesco's balance
sheet. It has drawn comparisons to the state of UK banks after
the financial crisis erupted in 2007.
"This is an industry that is clearly fragmenting" as
competition grows, said Andrew King, head of European equities
at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, which manages assets worth
497 billion euros ($628.21 billion). "The earnings base on which
you want to ascribe a valuation to Tesco and other players is
pretty difficult to determine."
Historically, shares in non-financial companies are valued
using metrics such as the ratio between their share price and
expected earnings, or forward P/E multiple, and their dividend
yield, which compares the size of the most recent payout with
the stock's price.
Tesco's shares trade at 9 times their expected earnings for
the next 12 months. That is a 25 percent discount to their
historical average and 50 percent discount to the European food
and beverage sector, Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
Sainsbury's dividend yield is 7.5 percent, meaning that even
if it halved its payout it would still offer nearly 4 percent
yield at current prices, in line with the market's average.
The magnitude of the ructions in the UK retail industry,
however, means that those stocks are not necessarily screaming
"buy" opportunities at this level, investors said.
Market leader Tesco, which in the past has served as a basis
for valuing smaller competitors, is likely to undergo the
biggest transformation, with many expecting price cuts. No. 2
Sainsbury has announced a comprehensive review of its business,
including its generous dividend.
"I don't think we can trust the multiples quite yet, in that
we don't yet know the extent of their strategic response to the
challenges and maybe the complete alteration of consumer
preferences," Andrew Parry, chief executive officer at Hermes
Sourcecap, which manages assets worth $3.3 billion.
"Once we know who the winners and losers are, then you can
start looking at bottom fishing."
TAKING PAIN
The extent of any dividend cut is often seen as the single
most important criterion for whether to hold the shares, which
have usually been bought by investors looking for reliable
earnings and payout.
"I'm holding on to Sainsbury and I'm taking a lot of pain,"
said Jeremy Le Sueur, managing director of wealth management
firm 4-Shires. "If Sainsbury cut the dividend, which I do not
expect them to do, by more than 35 percent, I would review the
portfolios where I hold it for income clients."
The UK retail sector was starting to attract some contrarian
buyers, however.
Billionaire Mike Ashley's sporting goods retailer, Sports
Direct took out an option bet that Tesco shares will not
fall. It also increased its stake in Britain's second-biggest
department store company, Debenhams.
Nick Kirrage, UK Income Fund Manager at Schroders, has been
adding to his positions in Tesco, Sainsbury and Morrison's as
their price fell.
"Some of these businesses, I believe, are discounting
(profit) falls of 40 percent in perpetuity," Kirrage said.
"We're going to see a very substantial collapse in profit
but what I don't think we're going to see is that collapse be
maintained for the next 10 years."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)