* Pension funds move some hedge funds into equity portfolios
* Seeking protection from overheated equity markets
* Long/short equity hedge funds the big winners
* Frees them to see other, higher-risk assets more clearly
By Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, March 30 Pension schemes are changing
their attitudes to hedge funds, bringing some into their
mainstream equity portfolios in order to access products that
offer protection in overheated markets.
Investors for pension funds have increasingly turned to
hedge funds in recent years to help them squeeze higher returns
from their traditional asset base of bond markets, where yields
have been flattened by historically low interest rates as
governments tried to encourage growth via lending.
Now those same pension schemes need hedge funds to help them
protect returns in equity markets, where the opposite problem
has occurred and prices have shot higher as improving corporate
earnings drew crowds of investors.
Until now pension funds have classified hedge funds, along
with private equity and real estate as "alternative" assets.
But, needing to hedge against an equity market reversal,
many have decided it makes more sense to class some hedge funds
as mainstream and move them into their equity portfolio.
The big winners in this trend are hedge funds that buy and
hold stocks and long/short equity hedge funds, which balance out
risk by taking long-term positions in shares that are expected
to increase in value and taking short positions on those that
are expected to fall. Such funds sell borrowed shares, and buy
them back when the price falls, with managers pocketing the
difference.
"If they want hedge funds to smooth out the risk return of
their portfolios, then it makes a lot of sense (to include some
in the equities portfolio) because you (have) a bit of a shock
absorber to the more volatile part of your portfolio," explained
Martin Visairas, global head of capital introductions at
investment bank Citi.
Large public pension schemes and sovereign wealth funds in
Australia, the UK and continental Europe are among those to
reclassify their portfolios in this way, although industry
sources declined to name them for reasons of client
confidentiality.
Some of these pension schemes have used this approach to
allocate between 5 percent and 20 percent of their equities
portfolio to long/short equity funds.
While it is impossible to say exactly how much money has
flowed into hedge funds as a result of the changes, the overall
pot of money being invested by pension schemes is huge, at some
$36.2 trillion globally in 2014, consultants Towers Watson said.
And their collective demand for hedge funds is such that one
in every four dollars invested in the $3 trillion industry came
from a pension fund, trade body the Alternative Investment
Management Association said.
An asset allocation breakdown for the 20 biggest pension
schemes in a survey by Towers Watson consultancy showed an
average allocation to equities of 42.7 percent, with fixed
income at 40.6 percent and just 13.9 percent for alternatives
and cash.
But the yield hunt at play across markets is likely to see
alternatives take up a bigger slice of a scheme's asset
allocation going forward, it said.
Gideon Margo, a director in Credit Suisse's prime services
arm that provides services such as lending money and settling
trades for hedge funds, said pension funds were becoming
increasingly sophisticated in their investment view and
reclassifying hedge funds alongside more traditional services.
"We've seen some of the big pension funds remove hedge funds
as an asset class and classify them within public markets," he
said.
By including straightforward equity hedge fund strategies
within a more mainstream asset allocation, pension funds can
then look beyond that to the really exotic alternative bets such
as "distressed credit" - buying cheaply the assets of companies
near or in bankruptcy which can make a big profit if the
companies return to health - and get a much clearer view of the
risk in their portfolios.
Beneficiaries of the shift include also activist funds that
take large stakes in companies and agitate for change such as
improved corporate governance, share buybacks or paying higher
dividends. They are similar to a pension fund's equity long
exposure as they take concentrated directional bets.
Leading activist hedge funds with a long-term investment
from European pension funds include Sweden's Cevian Capital and
Britain's TCI, industry experts said.
"It's a smarter way to think about implementation of risk
exposure," said Luba Nikulina, global head of manager research
at Towers Watson.
(Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing
by Sophie Walker)