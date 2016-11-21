(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Trevor Hunnicutt and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Nov 20 Investors who piled into bond
funds for safety will see red when they unfurl their current
account statements this holiday season.
Retreating from stocks in 2016, fund investors plunged $194
billion in U.S.-based bond funds in the first three quarters
this year, according to the Investment Company Institute, a
trade group.
Yet interest rates have leapt in recent weeks, along with
expectations of inflation under the new Donald Trump U.S.
presidential administration, eating away at bond prices.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond's yield is
2.35 percent, up from 1.86 percent on Election Day.
"Core" bond funds, where a fifth of U.S. fixed-income fund
assets are held, are off 2.3 percent so far this quarter,
according to fund research service Thomson Reuters Lipper. If
that result holds, this will be the largest decline since 2013.
Other bond funds have fared worse, especially those with
exposure to longer-term bonds and emerging markets.
"Investors, both institutional as well as individual, will
begin to receive statements which show losses rather than
gains," said Steven Einhorn, vice-chairman of hedge fund Omega
Advisors Inc.
Some investors see those results setting the stage for a
rotation from bonds back to stocks.
And fixed-income fund managers are favoring bonds that act
more like stocks. Those funds are revamping their portfolios,
peeling away exposure to rate-sensitive government bonds and
doubling down on higher-yielding corporate bonds, which are
exposed to credit risks similar to stocks and typically move
less in response to rate shocks.
"It's a very precarious state you're in: you're earning a
really low return and you have really high risk," said Ellington
Management Group LLC Chief Executive Michael Vranos at the
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York this week.
"I don't know who has the stomach for that risk when it starts
to move against you."
Investors are already starting to pull money out. U.S.-based
taxable bond funds just posted their third straight week of
withdrawals, with $5.9 billion pouring out during the seven days
through Nov. 16. Municipal bond outflows of $3 billion during
the week were the largest in more than three years, according to
Lipper.
'LOYAL TO THEIR BONDS'
It is of course possible that demand will be strong for
bonds even as investors start to see losses. Rising rates also
mean bonds start offering more attractive yields to starving
savers.
And portfolio managers, many of them hawking ostensibly
safer alternative investments, have been predicting a great
rotation out of bonds for years only to be humbled as rates
tumbled lower.
"I've actually been blown away this year that you've had
just this persistent demand in fixed income," said Rick Rieder,
BlackRock Inc's chief investment officer of global fixed
income.
"It's been pretty amazing to me that with rates moving as
low as they did that you didn't see movement into the equity
market, and it tells you that people are incredibly loyal to
their bonds."
That has not always been the case. Bond markets panicked
over the Federal Reserve's talk of removing life support from
the economy in 2013, a "Taper Tantrum" that led to $59 billion
in withdrawals from the funds that year, according to ICI.
EQUITY-LIKE CREDIT RISK
As the bond market throws its "Trump Tantrum," even more
portfolio managers are rushing to credit to cushion the blow
from rising rates.
Money managers said they remain bullish on U.S. high-yield
corporate bonds, a riskier area of the bond market that tends to
move in tandem with equities, even as the bonds have rallied
more than 14 percent this year on a global reach for yield amid
low-to-negative rates worldwide, according to Bloomberg Barclays
index data.
Several investors said that the rate of defaults in the
market was unlikely to accelerate next year, leading these
investors to favor the riskier, lower-quality segment of the
high-yield market.
"If a catalyst for the equity market is potentially
corporate tax evolution (and) greater growth in the economy, the
high-yield market should be in pretty good shape," Rieder said.
Much of the rally in high-yield so far this year has been
disproportionately in the higher-quality end of the market such
as BB-rated bonds, while lower-quality single B- and triple
C-rated bonds have largely missed out, said Dawn Fitzpatrick,
global head of equities, multi-asset and the O'Connor hedge fund
businesses at UBS Asset Management.
Those lower-quality issuers remained attractive as a result,
Fitzpatrick said. She said high-yield bond coupons were more
attractive than those on their safer investment-grade and
sovereign counterparts, while the likely absence of a pickup in
defaults would also benefit the high-yield market.
Low rates globally would continue to spur inflows into
high-yield bonds, said Gregory Peters, senior investment officer
at Prudential Fixed Income.
"I think high-yield still represents the best 'carry'
globally," Peters said in reference to the higher coupons an
investor can collect in high-yield bonds.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Sam Forgione
Jennifer Ablan, Bernard Orr)