By Katya Wachtel
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 Short-seller Jim Chanos said on
Tuesday that shares of the international oil majors like Exxon
Mobil Corp increasingly look like a value trap for
investors as cash flows decline and returns slide.
His comments at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
in New York came a week after Warren Buffett disclosed a large
position in Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil
company.
Chanos said his Kynikos Associates fund was bearish on
national oil companies and the integrated majors. He added they
were experiencing a "dropping return on capital" that "is really
ominous."
Chanos said the oil business has "changed reasonably
dramatically, even in the last 12 months," and that the cost of
finding and drilling for oil has risen substantially.
Last week, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
disclosed that it acquired 40.1 million shares in Exxon Mobil
for $3.45 billion.
"He's got his reasons but unmistakably the returns are
dropping," Chanos said of Buffett's bet on the oil giant. "It
increasingly looks to us like a value trap." For many of the oil
majors, it is becoming increasingly difficult to finance
buybacks and dividends as cash flows decline.
"It isn't the same cash flow generating business it used to
be," he said.
Chanos, who specializes in making money when stocks fall in
value, said he is also "very bearish on coal" and is "pretty
much short" all the U.S. leveraged coal companies, with the
exception of one.
He pointed to a slowing of demand in China for coal, while
in the United States the coal companies are facing pressure
since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is "on the case
here pretty stringently."
Echoing similar comments by other well-known investors like
Carl Icahn and Dan Fuss in recent days, Chanos said it was time
for the average equity investors to be "a little more cautious,"
even as the stock market may continue to rise.
Chanos, who founded Kynikos in 1985 with $16 million, won
recognition on Wall Street after his prescient call on
accounting fraud at Enron a decade ago.
(Reporting by Katya Wachtel; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)