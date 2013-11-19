* Hedge fund Cheyne Capital says US Treasury yields could hit 5 pct

By Natsuko Waki

LONDON, Nov 19 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields could reach 5 percent within two years as the Fed withdraws stimulus, while equities and liquid credit markets will struggle to deliver bumper gains again in 2014, hedge fund Cheyne Capital says.

With most major asset classes at fair valuations, private credit products that offer direct lending to companies and for property deals are attractive with expected annual returns in double digit figures, Cheyne's CIO Chris Goekjian said.

U.S. Treasury yields are currently trading at around 2.7 percent, having shot up to near 3 percent earlier in the year after the Federal Reserve suggested it would start to scale back the pace of money printing.

The Fed is expected to withdraw its monetary stimulus some time in 2014, a move that will trigger another sharp spike in Treasury yields.

"Personally we think they still have 200 basis points to go, in terms of the 10-year ... When I say 200 bps I don't mean exactly 12 months, but give me two years I think we'll get there," Goekjian told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in London on Tuesday.

"In equities ... valuations feel quite peaky ... I don't think the market is going to be up 20 or 25 percent like this year and I definitely think we're going to have setbacks."

U.S. and German equity indexes have been hitting record highs in recent sessions on expectations central banks would keep offering an ample supply of cheap money. But the rally in developed market stocks, which have gained more than 20 percent since January, has made them richly valued.

However, developed stocks still offer prospects for better returns than their emerging counterparts. The benchmark MSCI emerging index has gained just 4.8 percent this year, having suffered sharp losses mid-year as investors concerned about the Fed's stimulus withdrawal took money out of these markets.

"It's basically the end of the secular outperformance of emerging markets. We think that that trend is permanently, you can either say it's slowed down or it's ceasing," he said.

"If you take a forward-looking view on that, we think that effectively you are going to see the continued outperformance of developed markets over emerging markets."

Corporate bonds are also fairly valued, with the iTraxx Crossover index of mostly junk-rated companies trading at around 350 bps, but the outlook is less clear.

"It may be priced appropriate for now, but if you look forward and you've got growing economies and you've got interest rates going up and so on, then you should see an increase in that," Goekjian said.

Cheyne has around $1 billion of its $6.5 billion portfolio in private credit, where it directly lends to corporates and real estate projects on a 5-6 year horizon for its clients. They include pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

Its event-driven fund - a strategy that trades on mispricing of equity prices surrounding corporate events such as merger or bankruptcy - is also making double-digit returns.

