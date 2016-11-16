(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
HONG KONG Nov 16 China Minsheng Financial
Holding Corp is scouting for acquisitions of financial
services companies including banks in Europe, betting on the
bloc's strengthening ties with the world's second-largest
economy, a top executive said.
The investment arm of China's largest private fund, China
Minsheng Investment Group, however, sees Chinese acquisitions in
the United States in the near term taking a pause due to
uncertainty about the policies of the administration of
President-elect Donald Trump.
China Minsheng Financial's planned push into the European
Union's financial sector comes against the backdrop of some
countries looking for investors to bail out their stressed
banks, and Beijing's push to bolster trade ties with Europe.
Portugal's Novo Banco, which the state is trying to sell
after a 2014 rescue, has several new potential buyers, including
China Minsheng Financial, a senior government official told
Reuters last month.
"We have spent quite some time in Europe. First of all, we
don't see the investments are so politically sensitive," Wang
Ren, chief financial officer at China Minsheng Financial, told
the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in Hong Kong.
Wang said that the growing presence of Chinese companies and
people in Europe provided his firm with an opportunity to expand
in the region by buying financial firms and tapping businesses
in other countries in the bloc to expand the customer base.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)