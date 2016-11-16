(For other news from the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, click here)
NEW YORK Nov 16 Kathleen Gaffney, co-director
of investment-grade fixed income at $343 billion investment firm
Eaton Vance, said on Wednesday that she was looking to buy
high-yield bonds in the cyclical sector after a potential
selloff and that she was bullish on high-yield energy names on
the view that oil prices would stay within a range of $45 to $60
a barrel.
"Right now, I would say high-yield is at risk to an unwind
from technicals and flows coming out, with a repricing,"
Gaffney said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in
New York.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)