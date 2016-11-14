(Fixes following link: For other news from Reuters Global
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK Nov 14 Hedge fund Omega Advisors plans
to keep managing money for outside clients and expects to post
stronger returns even as assets have shrunk after the U.S.
government charged its billionaire founder with insider trading
two months ago.
"We have no plans turn into a family office," Vice Chairman
Steven Einhorn said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit in New York. "We still have a sizable asset base in the
billions which provides an earning opportunity for the people
who are with us."
