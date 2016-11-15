(For other news from the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, click here)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK Nov 15 Michael Vranos, chief executive
officer of $6 billion fixed income investor Ellington Management
Group, says it is much better to invest in loans taken out by
individuals than by companies.
"We have strong evidence to believe that the balance sheet
of a consumer ... is much stronger than the balance sheet of a
corporation," Vranos said at the Reuters Global Investment
Outlook Summit in New York on Tuesday.
The average U.S. homeowner is "on pretty strong footing"
because of low debt, equity in the value of his or her property,
and relatively strong employment rates, he said. That means,
according to Vranos, that homeowners will pay off their debts,
therefore benefiting securities tied to mortgages, credit cards
and other consumer loans.
In contrast, Vranos said corporations expanded their debt in
recent years, and the yield on such bonds is in the
mid-single-digit percentage range, for a high-risk, low-reward
investment.
"This just doesn't make a lot of sense right now," Vranos
said.
Vranos said his Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm
continued to short such high-yield corporate debt, also known as
"junk" bonds.
Ellington, which Vranos founded in 1994, has produced
average annual returns of about 13 percent in its now $1 billion
flagship credit fund, which is roughly flat so far this year,
according to a person familiar with the situation.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)