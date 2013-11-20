(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON Nov 20 Leading fund managers are
reluctant to invest broadly in emerging markets next year as
many major developing economies suffer from sluggish growth and
weak corporate earnings.
But instead of abandoning the asset class, participants at
the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit say they will hunt
for companies in specific sectors such as consumer goods and
technology that they believe will outperform overall markets.
"It's too soon to come back aggressively into emerging
equities," Amundi's Chief Investment Officer Pascal Blanque
said. "The contribution of emerging economies to global growth
will stop next year. But... my message is don't throw the baby
out with the bathwater. You've got to discriminate and remap."
Participants in the three days of the summit so far
collectively manage assets of nearly $4 trillion.
In recent years investors have poured funds into emerging
markets, seeking better returns than those offered in developed
economies which have been flooded with cheap cash by central
banks trying to stimulate growth.
However, after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested in May it
would scale back its money printing, that trend has reversed and
emerging economies with large current account deficits - the
"Fragile Five" of Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and
Indonesia - have suffered the most.
Blanque said methods of financing, currency valuations and
countries' dependence on commodity revenues would be some of the
yardsticks with which to redraw the emerging map. "Many Asian
economies are well-positioned in this map," he said.
Emerging equities measured by MSCI have gained
just 4.6 percent so far this year, compared with more than 25
percent in developed stocks.
Emerging stocks have underperformed developed counterparts
for the past three years, while emerging local currency and
dollar debt markets have lost around 7 percent.
"EM has underperformed for 3 years. However, earnings
dynamics remain poor... It's another year for favouring DM over
EM," said Philip Saunders, Investec's head of multi-asset
investment business.
Developed equity funds attracted nearly $240 billion this
year, compared with emerging ones which lost $11 billion,
according to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
Participants also said it was also important to move away
from capitalisation-weighted emerging indexes which favour big
state-controlled companies where earnings tend to be poor.
This is especially true in China, where a series of
structural reforms designed to rebalance the economy away from
exports to domestic consumption would slow the growth of many
state-controlled banks and construction firms.
Instead, consumer-related sectors may outperform, as well as
any technology companies which may list their shares, according
to Didier Saint-Georges, member of the investment committee at
Carmignac Gestion.
"2014 is the year of active management... If you just buy
the equity index it's not where you are going to do very well.
It's a lot of hard work to find those companies," Saint-Georges
said at the summit, which ends on Thursday.
Changes to the structure of emerging economies, including
developing a domestic savings base and pension reforms, will
also benefit these markets.
Latin America is a step ahead in building up an
institutional domestic savings base, having reformed its pension
systems after its debt crisis of the 1980s. Mexico, Chile, Peru,
and Colombia all have relatively high savings rates of above 20
percent of GDP, according to the World Bank.
Chile is the highest-ranked emerging economy after Singapore
and Taiwan in BlackRock's Sovereign Risk Index, which rates
credit risk through a broad list of fiscal, financial and
institutional measures.
"The structure of financial markets in most emerging
economies has got to mature... This is a big challenge for the
emerging authorities to deepen and broaden the domestic client
base - channelling the local savings into the local markets and
developing pension funds at the same time," Blanque said.
"In the meantime, those markets will import volatility, just
because they are held to a large extent by non-residents."
