By Natsuko Waki
LONDON Nov 19 Top investment managers expect
further monetary easing from the European Central Bank in 2014
to support the euro zone economy at a time when the Federal
Reserve is set to withdraw stimulus in the United States.
Participants in the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
- who collectively manage assets of over $2.6 trillion - said
the ECB was unlikely to use Fed-style quantitative easing.
Instead the ECB was likely to provide more cheap long-term
funding to encourage banks to increase lending into the economy,
a number of participants at this week's summit said.
"One of the main issues is the delivery of credit to the
economy," said Arnaud de Servigny, chief investment officer of
wealth management at Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.
"The leeway to act if it were needed, at the ECB level, is
higher than what people might think. I don't think that
quantitative easing is in scope, at the moment."
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
called on the ECB on Tuesday to consider buying government and
corporate bonds to help avoid a deflationary spiral. ECB
Vice-President Vitor Constancio said the bank had discussed the
possibility of QE but no technical planning had taken place,
though he added that "everything is possible".
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Pioneer Investments and ING
Investment Management's top investment chiefs said it was
possible the ECB would launch another Long Term Refinancing
Operation next year.
The ECB already injected over a trillion euros ($1.3
trillion) into markets through two LTROs in December 2011 and
February 2012 to prevent a credit crunch. These loans must be
repaid by early 2015, meaning a new LTRO will be needed if the
ECB wants to maintain supplies of cheap long-term credit.
"The LTRO is necessary to keep easy conditions in the
financial system while the recovery takes place. QE in Europe is
very difficult to conceive ... from a political point of view,"
Pioneer's CIO Giordano Lombardo said.
Germany remains particularly opposed to the ECB buying
government debt.
Lombardo also said another controversial move would be for
the ECB to cut its deposit rate to negative from zero at
present, meaning commercial banks would have to pay to park
funds at the central bank overnight.
The ECB surprised markets last week by lowering its main
refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 percent following a
sharp fall in euro zone inflation.
However, all of the summit participants said Europe was
likely to avoid a Japanese-style deflationary spiral.
EQUITY JUICE RUNNING OUT
Top investors were staying clear of core government debt,
expecting benchmark U.S. Treasury yields to rise
between 100-200 basis points over the next year or so.
U.S. Treasury yields shot up to near 3 percent earlier in
the year after the Fed suggested it would start to scale back
the pace of its money printing.
But the rise was unlikely to kill off risk appetite. The
participants were still bullish on equities, expecting annual
returns of up to 15 percent, but valuations were getting rich
given 20-percent-plus gains this year.
"Valuations feel quite peaky ... I don't think the market is
going to be up 20 or 25 percent like this year and I definitely
think we're going to have setbacks," said Chris Goekjian, CIO of
hedge fund Cheyne Capital.
Most participants were cautious on emerging markets, after
volatile moves this year when the Fed's suggestion of stimulus
withdrawal encouraged investors to pull funds away from the
sector.
Goekjian saw an end to the trend of emerging markets
outperforming other markets. "You can either say it's slowed
down or it's ceasing," he said. "We think that effectively you
are going to see the continued outperformance of developed
markets over emerging markets."
