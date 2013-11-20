(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
click here)
* Pace of economic reform encouraging for China,
"disappointing" for India
* China reform to benefit consumer, infrastructure,
insurance, clean energy sectors
* Fullerton is overweight on China, underweight on China
banks
* Finds value in Indian exporters thanks to weak rupee
By Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Fullerton Fund Management, a
unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pte) Ltd
, says progress in economic reform is encouraging it to
invest more in China, and that slow progress in India is
prompting it to invest less.
China has pledged to make the most sweeping economic changes
in nearly three decades, which could benefit sectors such as
consumer, infrastructure, insurance and clean energy, Fullerton
Chief Executive Manraj Sekhon said at the Reuters Global
Investment Outlook Summit on Wednesday.
In India, economic reform has been "disappointing," Sekhon
said, though Fullerton is finding value in exporters such as
Infosys Technologies Ltd which benefit from a weak
rupee.
"We have been increasing our exposure to China and we're
going to look at opportunities to continue doing that," said
Sekhon, who has headed the fund since October 2011 after stints
at firms including Henderson Global Investors and Invesco Asset
Management.
China's reform plans are "very meaningful" and will help
broaden the economy, improve productive capacity and generate
more sustainable domestic demand, Sekhon said.
Fullerton has an overweight position on Chinese, Hong Kong
and Taiwanese equities which make up nearly 58 percent of its
Asia ex-Japan portfolio. Equities account for about half of the
S$12 billion ($9.7 billion) that the fund manages.
An overweight position means investment is above the
benchmark the fund uses to track performance.
Fullerton is underweight on Chinese banks because of concern
about the quality of their balance sheets and their ability to
increase loan books in an environment of high central bank
interest rates, Sekhon said.
Parent Temasek, on the other hand, is heavily invested in
Chinese banks. It owns 7.4 percent of China Construction Bank
Corp and since last year has put about
$2.4 billion into Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
.
Sekhon said Fullerton has reduced its exposure to India this
year because of concern about slowing economic growth and the
pace of reform.
"We have been disappointed by India, to be candid, at a
macro level, by what's happened over the course of this year,"
he said. "We think policy in terms of restructuring the economy,
in terms of energy policy, it has been disappointing."
Fullerton has moved its India equities portfolio toward more
export-oriented companies, including those specialising in IT
services, Sekhon said.
WHAT COULD GO WRONG?
Sekhon said the firm's Fullerton Asia Small Cap Strategy
fund outperformed the market in the last one, three and five
years. It has been helped by sharp gains in stocks such as
Singapore offshore oilfield services provider Ezion Ltd
and Taiwanese bicycle maker Merida Industry Co Ltd
, both of which have risen nearly four times over the
past two years.
"Getting excited about a stock is easy. But the question I
always ask our analysts is, 'Fine. Why shouldn't I own this,
what could go wrong?' And until and unless we are comfortable
with that and we have exhausted that argument, we wouldn't buy
something."
Fullerton is overweight on the consumer sector, Sekhon said,
citing China's Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd and Indonesian
retailer Matahari Department Store Tbk PT as two of
its investments.
"If you look across Asia, consumption is increasing. Demand
for higher-end consumer goods is increasing. We are not even
talking about the luxury end, we are just talking about, from
the value end, moving up a couple of notches."
Sekhon attributed the trend to significant wage increases in
Indonesia, minimum wage policies in Malaysia and Thailand, and
rising wages in Singapore.
"The broad consumption theme is something we like."
($1 = 1.2439 Singapore dollars)
(Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)