NEW YORK Nov 16 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit that the strong rally in U.S. stock markets since President-elect Donald Trump's victory might be overdone.

"When it runs up like this, I scale off a little bit," Icahn said. "But that doesn't mean that I am that negative or positive."

