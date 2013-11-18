Nov 18 Activist investor Carl Icahn said on
Monday he is "very cautious" on the stock market, saying he
could see a "big drop" because earnings at many companies are
fueled more by low borrowing costs rather than the strength of
management.
Icahn, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, also hinted at his ongoing plan for Apple Inc,
the most valuable U.S. stock by market value, saying that he
does not want to fight with management at the iPhone giant but
has no plans to walk away from his investment.
Icahn, who runs Icahn Enterprises, is urging Apple
to buy back $150 billion worth of shares, which the company has
not committed to. Icahn owns approximately 0.4 percent of
Apple's outstanding shares.
The 77-year-old billionaire investor's views on markets and
individual companies are widely followed in light of strong
returns he has generated after his involvement in different
companies.
Icahn said that in the last five years, investors who bought
shares of companies in which his firm took a position on a
company's board and held it as long as an Icahn representative
stayed on the board would have earned 28 percent on an
annualized basis.
