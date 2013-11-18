(Adds quotes, details)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 18 Activist investor Carl Icahn said on
Monday he is "very cautious" on the stock market, saying he
could see a "big drop" because earnings at many companies are
fueled more by low borrowing costs than management's efforts to
boost results.
Unnerved by the billionaire investor's prognosis, investors
pushed stocks lower. The S&P 500, which was trading near
unchanged before Icahn spoke, was down 0.4 percent.
Icahn, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, also hinted at his ongoing plan for Apple Inc,
the most valuable U.S. company by market value, saying he does
not want to fight with management at the iPhone giant but has no
plans to walk away from his investment.
Shares of Apple were at $518.92 a share, down 1.2 percent on
the day, after trading at $523.11 before Icahn's remarks. Icahn
said he still thinks Apple's stock price is undervalued and said
the company's CEO, Tim Cook, feels the same way.
Icahn, who runs Icahn Enterprises, is urging Apple
to buy back $150 billion worth of shares. The company has not
committed to that. Icahn owns approximately 0.4 percent of
Apple's outstanding shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Icahn said that he and Cook are friendly, but noted that
"Apple is not a bank and it should not be run like a bank
because investors did not invest in a bank.
"Apple has all this money, they should be using it," Icahn
said.
Known for decades of strong-arm tactics, including proxy
fights, Icahn was diplomatically vague about exactly how he
planned to proceed in his efforts with Apple. He did joke that
if Reuters reporters had joined him for a cocktail, he might
have said more.
The 77-year-old investor's views on markets and individual
companies are widely followed in light of the strong returns he
has generated.
Icahn said that in the last five years, investors who bought
shares of companies in which his firm took board positions and
held the shares as long as an Icahn representative stayed on
those boards would have earned 28 percent on an annualized
basis.
Icahn is known as one of the market's most powerful activist
investors. But he said he and his colleagues do not want to
micromanage corporations. Instead, he likes to speak with top
management and "set up parameters" for performance, such as
return on equity or performance against competitors.
"Boards should be keeping the CEO accountable," Icahn said,
adding: "That's what a board should do."
Activism has become a hot-button topic in the hedge fund
industry this year, in part because returns at activist funds
are roughly 14 percent, nearly twice as strong as gains at the
average hedge fund.
While he pointed to a handful of managers who practice
activism well, Icahn took a swipe against William Ackman, whose
Pershing Square Capital Management is one of the industry's
biggest activist managers, with average annual returns of 20
percent over the last decade.
"What we don't do is exactly what Ackman does do. We may
have an idea, but we never push it," Icahn said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and David Gaffen; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)