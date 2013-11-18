(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
click here)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Nov 18 Activist investor Carl Icahn
said Monday that he would not push technology giant Apple Inc.
to buy Nuance Communications Inc., maker of
the software that runs the Siri feature on Apple's iPhones.
"That is something I would never micromanage and never even
think of telling Tim Cook," Icahn said at the Reuters Global
Investment Outlook Summit in reference to Apple's chief
executive. "It has zero to do with the fact that I'm involved
with Apple," he said.
Icahn has sizeable stakes in both companies. His firm owned
3.88 million shares of Apple as of September 30 and a 16.9
percent stake in Nuance as of August 29, regulatory filings
show.
"I don't have the expertise or the presumption to say I have
the expertise to tell him to do that," Icahn said at the Summit,
held at the Reuters office in New York.
Icahn, who has pushed Apple's Cook since August to agree to
a $150 billion buy-back, said in a letter to Cook made public on
Oct. 24 that he had increased his stake to 4.7 million shares.
Nuance appointed Icahn's son Brett and his investment
partner, David Schechter, to its board of directors, the company
said on Oct. 8.
Icahn opened a 9.27 percent stake in Nuance on April 1,
according to regulatory filings. When he raised his stake to
16.03 percent in August, Nuance adopted a stockholder rights
plan - or poison pill - to reduce the chance of any investor
gaining control.
Apple shares traded down 1.2 percent to close at $518.62 per
share on Monday. Nuance shares were down 0.43 percent at $16.21.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by Dan Grebler)