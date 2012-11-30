(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
By Nishant Kumar and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG Nov 30 BlackRock is aiming to
go overweight on India, its top fund manager in Asia said on a
day the country's economic growth headed for a decade low.
Andrew Swan, who manages about $3 billion as the head of
Asian equities for the world's biggest money manager, told the
Reuters Global Investment 2013 Outlook Summit on Friday that
Indian politicians will push reforms and economic growth will
tick up.
Swan's view on India comes amid growing pressure on the
Indian government to kickstart an economy that is poised to
register its worst annual growth in a decade.
"India is underinvested and over-consuming," said Hong
Kong-based Swan, who sees government reforms aimed at
rebalancing that situation.
"Effectively they've tried to carpet-bomb the market with
dozens of reforms. There's no chance that all of them will stick
but they're hoping that some of them will stick," said Swan. He
spoke at the Summit ahead of the release of the GDP data.
His BGF Asian Dragon Fund invested 9.3 percent of its assets
in India at the end of October, up from 5.9 percent at June-end,
data from global fund tracker Lipper showed.
TOP-PERFORMING MARKET
Despite a rocky political environment, investors, who found
themselves underweight India at the start of the year, have
looked past a slowing economy and pushed the local benchmark
up 26.8 percent this year, making it one of Asia's
top-performing equity markets. Yet valuations are a far cry from
the market's peak.
The MSCI India index currently trades at
13.3 times forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, 43 percent
below its five-year high, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Swan said the implementation of a goods and services tax,
which could add up to 1-1.5 percentage points to India's GDP,
and setting up of the national investment board to fast-track
pending investment projects remain key.
"If they can push some of these reforms through you're going
to see signs of growth picking up again and that's going to
start looking attractive in what will continue to be a
low-growth world," he said.
The fund manager, who is overweight China, said he was wary
of consumer stocks, both in India and Southeast Asia, as they
traded at the higher end of their historic valuations.
Investors have piled into Indian consumer stocks, as
government subsidies supported incomes and helped consumption
levels stay high at the expense of financials.
Swan picked cheap financial and infrastructure shares,
rather than consumer-related sectors, as the best way to play
the potential reforms in India which should be aimed at lifting
investment and curbing consumption.
He counted Housing Development Finance Corporation
in the top-10 picks of the BGF Asian Dragon Fund as of the end
of September.
The fund returned 16.5 percent through the end of October,
outperforming its benchmark index's 15.5 percent return.
SE ASIA TO CORRECT
The Australian, who is underweight on Malaysia and neutral
on Southeast Asia, said the region had an important place in
long-term portfolios but shares could fall in the near-term
given expensive valuations and as India and China stabilize.
He said one trend worth keeping an eye on is the strong
insider selling in Southeast Asian markets, which indicated a
peaking of the market for the near term.
Indonesia, at 3.1 times price-to-book value, is Asia's most
expensive equity market on that basis, followed by Philippines
and Thailand, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. Asia trades
at 1.4 times and China at 1.6 times.
"There is a very, very strong structural story down there,
but near-term and tactically, they have done well and may be due
for a correction, particularly if China attracts more money," he
said.
