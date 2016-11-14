(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
click here)
By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK Nov 14 Bruce Richards, chairman and
chief executive officer of Marathon Asset Management, said the
positive effects of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic
plans would delay the opportunity to buy cheap distressed assets
in the United States.
"The distressed cycle has been pushed out," Richards said on
Monday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New
York. Marathon is an approximately $13 billion hedge fund
manager based in New York that focuses on credit investments
globally.
Instead of the opportunity hitting in about a year, as many
investors expected, Richards said the cycle of credit expansion
and growth would be prolonged for an additional one or two
years.
Richards said Trump's plan for tax reform, especially the
repatriation of corporate taxes from U.S. companies operating
abroad, would provide a "massive stimulus."
That, combined with Trump's plans for infrastructure
spending and decreased regulation of the financial sector, would
help increase economic growth in the United States, Richards
said.
Richards said Marathon's largest exposure was the debt and
equity of commodity-focused companies. Steel-related businesses,
for example, could benefit from the Trump administration's
potential tariffs on foreign production.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Jennifer Ablan; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)