* Sees value in Italian, Spanish, Irish bonds
* 10-year Treasury yields likely to peak at 3.5 pct in 2014
* Japanese equities v. attractive, dollar/yen has room to
rally
* Emerging markets offer some opportunities away from
benchmarks
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 20 Carmignac Gestion still finds
value in peripheral euro zone bonds in Italy, Spain and Ireland,
particularly at the longer end of the yield curve, a member of
the French fund's investment committee said on Wednesday.
Japanese stocks are also appealing, with the market's
storming rally this year lagging corporate performance, Didier
Saint-Georges told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.
"At current levels we still manage to find some value if we
go a bit further (along) the curve in Italian and Spanish
bonds," Saint-Georges said at the summit, held at the Reuters
office in London.
Carmignac Gestion, which has $74 billion under management,
has cut its position in Irish bonds following steep price rises,
the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, quoting an analyst at
the fund.
But Saint-Georges said the fund still held some positions in
Irish debt too.
"We started buying those peripheral bonds more than a year
ago now ... right now we've done quite well, we've taken some
profits here and there, we've moved up a little bit on the curve
and I guess at current levels we would continue to hold our
positions."
While Japanese equities have risen by around 45 percent this
year, earnings have increased by about 60 percent, Saint-Georges
said.
"If Abenomics continues to deliver ... at these levels
Japanese equities remain very attractive. We definitely want to
keep a strong position there."
Easy Japanese policy under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
aggressive reflationary policies known as "Abenomics", was
likely to keep pressure on the yen and Saint-Georges sees a
10-20 percent rally in dollar/yen from current levels of around
100 per dollar. Carmignac hedges its currency positions,
Saint Georges said.
Incoming Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen might struggle
to tread a safe path between adjusting the pace of the Federal
Reserve's bond-buying programme and managing market
expectations, making for a volatile year in fixed income
markets, he said.
But he did not see 10-year Treasury yields
rising above 3-3.5 percent in 2014.
In emerging markets, active managers were likely to have a
good year as the benchmark indices failed to allow for
divergence between economies, Saint-Georges said.
"There is more of a similarity between Greece and Indonesia
than Korea and India - the dividing line is not emerging market
or developed, it depends if you are a surplus or deficit
economy."
Greece joins the MSCI emerging stocks index next week.
It was also hard to trade China via its stock index, as the
prospect of major market reforms would affect state-owned
enterprises, including those in the banking sector, which made
up the bulk of the index.
"If you just buy the equity index, that's not going to do
very well," Saint-Georges said, though he said the fund would
keep a position in China.
"If you do the work you have a chance to beat the
benchmarks."
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter@Reuters_Summits
(For more stories from the summit, click on )
(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
click here)
(Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti)