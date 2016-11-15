(For other news from the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, click here)
NEW YORK Nov 15 Gregory Peters, senior
investment officer at Prudential Fixed Income, on Tuesday said
the steep selloff in U.S. bonds following last week's surprise
election of Donald Trump to the White House and the Republican
sweep of Congress was overdone.
Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit,
Peters, who helps oversee $681 billion of assets, said the
10-year U.S. Treasury note was likely to trade in a range of
1.80 percent to 2.30 percent in the near term. The note yielded
about 2.21 percent on Tuesday morning.
Peters also said economic stimulus that may result from the
elections could extend the current credit cycle and that he was
buying high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds.
The election also sparked a slide in the Mexican peso and
increase in the perceived risk of investing in Mexico on
concerns about Trump's policies toward that country.
Peters said: "We're definitely poking around" Mexico at the
margins, trying to decide how best to take advantage of cheaper
valuations.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan in New York;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)